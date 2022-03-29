Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Belgium expels 21 Russians amid similar moves elsewhere in EU

03/29/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium has expelled 21 Russian diplomats for alleged spying and posing threats to security, the foreign affairs minister told lawmakers, amid similar moves by fellow EU members the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said it was not possible to coordinate such moves among all 27 EU members.

The 21 Russians worked at Moscow's embassy in Brussels and consulate in Antwerp. They were all accredited as diplomats but were working on spying and influencing operations, a ministry spokesperson said.

Wilmes said the Belgian decision was coordinated with the Netherlands which on Tuesday expelled 17 Russian intelligence agents who were accredited as diplomats, based on information from its own security services, its foreign affairs ministry said.

Ireland asked four senior officials at the Russian Embassy to leave the country and the Czech Republic also expelled one member of the diplomatic staff at Russia's embassy in Prague.

"Some of the Baltic states and some states on the eastern side have taken steps already in terms of sending officials back to the Russian Federation. No EU member state has yet expelled an ambassador," Martin told the Irish parliament.

"We've done it with some countries today, in terms of these measures with officials, working with other countries on this initiative. It hasn't been possible to get the full 27 (EU members) working on the same sort of agenda."

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes told parliament Brussels' move was not a sanction.

"It is only related to our national security," she said.

"Diplomatic channels remain open with Russia, the Russian Embassy can continue to operate and we continue to advocate dialogue," she said. The 21 have two weeks to leave the country.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine and Grham Fahy; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Macfie)

By Marine Strauss


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:00aAvolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia
RE
06:00aRussian rocket blasts hole in Mykolaiv administration building in southern Ukraine
RE
05:57aRussian negotiator says statement should come after Ukraine talks
RE
05:49aCopper and nickel fall in slim trade as caution grips market
RE
05:46aRouble hits one-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks regain ground
RE
05:43aRussia-Ukraine conflict to have huge impact on global steel demand -Japan steel group
RE
05:41aCement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
05:40aKremlin says 'economic war' against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas
RE
05:40aFitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions
MT
05:39aEmirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners -president
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral