STORY: Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shortly before his speech. Ukraine is seeking membership in NATO, which it hopes will bolster it against Russia's aggression.

Biden told Zelenskiy that he looks forward to the day he can welcome Ukraine to NATO, aiming to take the sting out of recent comments that now was not the time for Ukrainian membership in the military alliance.

Biden said he understood the Ukrainian leader's frustration at getting the help he needs quickly enough.

"I promise you the United States is doing everything we can to get you what you need," Biden said in the presence of reporters.

"I look forward to the day when we're having the meeting celebrating your official, official membership in NATO," Biden said.

During the NATO summit, the G7 grouping of the world's most industrialised countries pledged military and financial support, intelligence sharing and a promise of immediate steps if Russia should attack Ukraine again.

Zelenskiy, who had said on Tuesday it would be "absurd" if Ukraine was not offered membership, abandoned the tough talk on Wednesday and adopted a more appreciative, conciliatory tone in his meeting with Biden.

He said he wanted to thank "all Americans" for the billions of dollars in aid his country had received.