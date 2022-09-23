Biden: Russian referendums are a 'sham', U.S. will never recognize annexation
09/23/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian referendums aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine are a sham and said Washington "will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine."
In a statement, Biden said Washington "will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia."
