    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:21 2022-09-23 pm EDT
56.8700 RUB   -5.05%
05:01pBIDEN : Russian referendums are a 'sham', U.S. will never recognize annexation
RE
04:49pTechnology Shares Fall as Russia Remains in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03:26pWHITE HOUSE : U.S. sees no reason to adjust nuclear posture after Putin comments
RE
Biden: Russian referendums are a 'sham', U.S. will never recognize annexation

09/23/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
U.S. President Biden attends a Democratic National Committee event, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian referendums aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine are a sham and said Washington "will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine."

In a statement, Biden said Washington "will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Rami Ayyub, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
