  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:19 2022-11-16 am EST
60.5000 RUB   -1.31%
01:29aBiden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, N.Ireland - White House
RE
01:25aRussian President Putin Open to Extending Ukraine Grain Deal, Turkey Says
DJ
01:23aGeopolitical Tensions, Expectations of Sagging Economic Activity Drag Down Australian Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, N.Ireland - White House

11/16/2022 | 01:29am EST
G20 summit in Bali

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed their strong support for Ukraine on Wednesday as they met for talks that included the blast that took place in Poland and challenges posed by China, the White House said.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, would fully support Poland's investigation of the Tuesday blast, the White House said in a statement.

Biden said earlier the missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

According to U.S. officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press reported.

Biden and Sunak also affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, the White House added.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish