Biden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, N.Ireland - White House

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, would fully support Poland's investigation of the Tuesday blast, the White House said in a statement.

Biden said earlier the missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

According to U.S. officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press reported.

Biden and Sunak also affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, the White House added.

