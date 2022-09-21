Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:09 2022-09-21 pm EDT
60.9000 RUB   -0.84%
Biden accuses Russia of 'overt nuclear threats,' violating U.N. charter

09/21/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
STORY: Biden slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an unprovoked war that some 40 U.N. members are helping Ukraine fight with funding and weapons.

"A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter," Biden said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin ordered a Russian mobilization to fight in Ukraine and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of a looming Russian defeat.

"A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Biden said.


© Reuters 2022
01:19pRussia releases U.S. citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh in prisoner exchange -fam..
RE
01:01pRussia releases u.s. citizens alexander drueke and andy huynh in…
RE
01:00pAl Gore sees the world at 'tipping point' for climate action
RE
12:59pBiden accuses Russia of 'overt nuclear threats,' violating U.N. charter
RE
12:51pRussia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine, after Saudi mediation -Riyadh
RE
12:44pExclusive-Cheniere to fix Louisiana LNG plant after failing pollution test
RE
12:42pMany Russians seek ways out as call-up orders arrive
RE
12:18pKharkiv flats wrecked in attack blamed on Russia
RE
12:00pRussian consumer prices dip for 11th straight week
RE
11:50aGerman Jan-July gas import costs surge 164% as imports drop 25.5%
RE
