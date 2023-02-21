Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:17:06 2023-02-21 pm EST
74.9000 RUB   +2.59%
03:22pEU close to deal on 10th sanctions package against Russia
RE
03:15pBiden affirms Moldovan sovereignty after Russian coup plot allegation
RE
03:04pIMF head says new lending to Ukraine could be 'sizeable'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden affirms Moldovan sovereignty after Russian coup plot allegation

02/21/2023 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich

WARSAW/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden affirmed support for Moldova's sovereignty in a meeting with the country's president on Tuesday, the White House said, days after Chisinau said it foiled a Russian coup attempt.

Biden, in Warsaw on a trip marking the nearly first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, worked to reassure other Eastern European countries worried about maintaining their independence.

"President Biden reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity," in his meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the White House said in a statement.

"He highlighted ongoing U.S. assistance to help Moldova strengthen its political and economic resilience, including its democratic reform agenda and energy security, and to address the effects of Russia's war against Ukraine."

Sandu said earlier this month the country had intelligence which suggested Russia was plotting a coup to "overthrow" the Moldovan authorities and sow chaos in the small former Soviet republic.

Moldova's parliament last week approved a new pro-Western government after the previous administration resigned en masse following months of political and economic scandals.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, has vowed to pursue a pro-European path and also called for the demilitarisation of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine.

The Kremlin has denied the coup-plotting claims, said that it is acting "responsibly" with regard to peacekeeping forces it has stationed in the breakaway region and warned Moldova against inflaming the situation further.

Moscow has bristled at the possibility of Moldova - which is sandwiched between Ukraine and NATO member Romania - joining the European Union.

The tensions come at a new apex of tensions between Washington and Moscow. Biden is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with leaders from Poland, Romania and other "Bucharest Nine" countries on NATO's eastern flank. Moldova is not a member of the security alliance.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Warsaw and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:22pEU close to deal on 10th sanctions package against Russia
RE
03:15pBiden affirms Moldovan sovereignty after Russian coup plot allegation
RE
03:04pIMF head says new lending to Ukraine could be 'sizeable'
RE
02:46pNZ Prime Minister Hipkins reiterates condemnation of Ukraine war in first call with NAT..
RE
02:39pTreasury's Adeyemo: U.S., allies plan more Russia sanctions in 'comin..
RE
01:48pUkraine's Zelenskiy brushes off criticism from Italy's Berlusconi
RE
01:41p'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia' -Biden
RE
01:38pEurope slashed winter gas use amid energy crisis
RE
01:38pHungary could ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden in March -report
RE
01:23pBangladesh private power producers seek $1 billion in foreign currency for fuel imports
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral