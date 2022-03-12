Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden authorizes $200 million in new weapons, military training for Ukraine

03/12/2022 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized an additional $200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House said, as Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling by Russian forces were endangering attempted evacuations of civilians.

The decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

The funds can be used for weapons and other defense articles from the Defense Department's stock, as well as military education and training to help Ukraine against invading Russian forces.

The Pentagon had no immediate comment on the additional aid and what types of weapons would be included.

Ukraine has been asking for more Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on Saturday underscored Ukraine's need for additional military supplies in an interview with the non-profit Renew Democracy Initiative.

The United States has drawn from U.S. weapons stocks to supply Ukraine repeatedly, beginning in the fall of 2021 and then again in December and February.

The last batch of weapons provided by the United States in February included anti-armor, small arms, body armor and various munitions in support of Ukraine's front-line defenders, according to the Pentagon, as well as anti-aircraft systems.

On Thursday night the U.S. Congress approved $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion measure to fund the U.S. government through September.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve HollandEditing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

By Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:02aGermany to take 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova
RE
09:39aMost Ukrainian businesses not operating since Russian invasion, Zelenskiy says
RE
08:57aPutin briefed French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks -Kremlin
RE
08:41aPutin briefed French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks -Kremlin
RE
07:32aSwiss banks giving hourly reports on frozen Russian assets -minister
RE
07:31aRussia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC
RE
06:31aTom Odell sings for Ukrainian refugees at Romanian station
RE
06:29aFrance, UK, Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands
RE
06:27aGermany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar
RE
05:21aFrance, UK and Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish