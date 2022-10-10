Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:47 2022-10-10 pm EDT
62.0000 RUB   -0.24%
01:06pEurope's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
01:04pBlackouts after Russian strikes deepen Ukraine's concerns before winter
RE
12:59pWheat surges, corn firms on Black Sea supply worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs

10/10/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden travels to New York and New Jersey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia's missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose," Biden said in a statement.

"They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin's illegal war on the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement."

The United States has provided more than $16.8 billion worth of U.S. security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and imposed a wideranging array of economic sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

"These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," Biden said.

"Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:06pEurope's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
01:04pBlackouts after Russian strikes deepen Ukraine's concerns before winter
RE
12:59pWheat surges, corn firms on Black Sea supply worries
RE
12:37pBiden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs
RE
12:23pIMF urges Kazakhstan to tighten monetary, fiscal policies
RE
12:04pLloyd's of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack
RE
12:00pSweden won't share Nord Stream investigation findings with Russia - PM
RE
11:55aUkrainian energy ministry halts energy exports due to Russian missile strikes
RE
11:38aPutin orders revenge strikes on Ukrainian cities
RE
10:58aFactbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish