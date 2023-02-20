Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:14:48 2023-02-20 am EST
74.4635 RUB   +2.99%
11:33aRussian officials are denying ammunition to Wagner fighters - group founder
RE
11:24aUN Security Council denounces Israel in statement after US showdown averted
RE
11:09aRussia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden makes surprise Ukraine visit, pledging ammo

02/20/2023 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Air raid sirens blaring in Ukraine's capital on Monday (February 20), at the same time that U.S. President Joe Biden landed there for a surprise visit, and just days before the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Biden was in St. Michael's Cathedral with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as it happened.

There were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes in Kyiv, but it underlines the grinding nature of the war, which has seen no major changes on the ground for months.

Biden is using the trip to announce $500 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including air defense radars, weapons for taking out armored vehicles, and artillery ammunition.

Allies have recently voiced concern that Ukraine may be burning through ammo faster than the West can supply it.

ZELENSKIY: "We also discussed the issue of long-range weapons, and the weapons that can be supplied to Ukraine, which were not there before, and this is very important.

BIDEN: "Freedom is priceless. It is worth fighting for as long as it takes. And that's how long we're going to be with you, Mr. President. For as long as it takes."

Biden made no mention of donating Western fighter jets at their joint press conference, which Ukraine has been pushing for, and if granted would be another upgrade in firepower after the recent pledges of modern Western tanks.

Zelenskiy did say though, that he and Biden discussed long-range weapons. This could be war planes or better missile systems.

So far the West has resisted both of these on fears that they would be used to strike deep into Russia and even further escalate the war - although some members of congress have told Reuters that they believe consensus is building on Capitol Hill to provide Ukraine with American F-16 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, as Biden visits Ukraine, China's foreign minister is heading to Russia. China has so far remained neutral in the war, despite its close relationship to Moscow. The West fears it could begin supplying Russia with its own weapons.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:33aRussian officials are denying ammunition to Wagner fighters - group founder
RE
11:24aUN Security Council denounces Israel in statement after US showdown averted
RE
11:09aRussia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service
RE
10:37aBiden makes surprise Ukraine visit, pledging ammo
RE
10:27aPoland curbs border traffic as Belarus expels three Polish diplomats
RE
10:20aRussian c.bank sees economy contracting by 2.4% y/y in Q1
RE
10:13aBurkina Faso marks end of French troops on its soil
RE
10:00aRussia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service
RE
09:44aToughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on
RE
09:39aRussian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral