Biden meets Niinisto as support grows in Finland for NATO

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
meets his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto at the White House
on Friday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roused fresh
concern for other European countries, and raised the prospect
that Finland could form a closer alliance with NATO.
Finland already cooperates with NATO, but is not a member,
and support for full membership has grown in the country since
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Biden
and Niinisto have spoken to each other twice in the past few
months.
Finns have traditionally been wary of Russia, given the
Nordic country's shared 833-mile (1,340-km) border and a history
of two wars between 1939 and 1944 that cost Finland territory.
But Finland, a European Union member which was part of the
Swedish kingdom until 1809 and then was under Russia's control
until gaining independence in 1917, has also sought to preserve
friendly relations with Moscow.
Russia does not want Finland to join NATO, but Niinisto has
said the country retains the right to apply for membership. Last
month, Finland sealed a $9.4 billion deal to buy dozens of F-35
stealth warplanes from the United States, in a sign of the
Finnish military's growing ties to the trans-Atlantic military
alliance.
Ukraine's government retains its right to join NATO as well,
over Putin's strong objections.
Biden and Niinisto "will discuss the U.S.-Finnish defense
relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements
Finland's close partnership with NATO," White House spokeswoman
Jen Psaki told reporters in previewing the visit.
The Finnish public is growing fonder of the idea of joining
NATO. A poll by public broadcaster Yle last Monday said 53% of
Finns support joining, compared with 28% when the Helsingin
Sanomat newspaper asked the question in late January.
Finland's government has sought to calm campaigns to join
the U.S.-led defense bloc. Niinisto said in a statement that
people should "keep a cool head and assess carefully the impact
of the changes that have already taken place and of those that
might still happen."
Finland joined other countries on Thursday in boycotting
Arctic Council meetings that Russia planned to host in May.
