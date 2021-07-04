Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

07/04/2021 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate a cyber attack that has affected hundreds of American businesses.

The hackers, who struck on Friday, hijacked widely-used tech management software from Miami-based supplier, Kaseya.

The hackers pushed a malicious update, which spread worldwide on Saturday and has quickly become one of the largest ransomware attacks in history.

While on tour to promote a vaccination program, Biden was asked if the hack was linked to Russia.

"First of all, we're not sure who it is for certain. Number one. And what I did, I've directed the full resources of the government to assist in a response... The fact is that the director of the intelligence community gave me a deep dive on what's happened and I'll know better tomorrow. And if it is either or the knowledge of or the consequence of Russia, then I told Putin, we will respond."

Last month, the FBI blamed Russia-linked ransomware gang, REvil, for hacking an American meatpacking company.

One security firm, Huntress Labs, believes the same group is to blame for the latest attack.

The firm said it was tracking the eight service providers used to infect some 200 clients.

Meanwhile, Kaseya also launched its own supply chain investigation, with the help of top U.S. cyber officials.

Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin last month to crack down on cyber hacks coming from his country and warned of consequences if they continued.


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07/03Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack
RE
07/03Biden says is initial thinking is it was not russia, but not sure
RE
07/03Biden says if it is russia, u.s. will respond
RE
07/02Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses
RE
07/02U.S. House panel passes amendment to stop sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 2
RE
07/02Oil steady, traders on sidelines as OPEC+ talks drag on
RE
07/02U.S. House panel passes amendment to stop sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 2
RE
07/02Russia recommends delaying opec+ talks by one to two days - two sources
RE
07/02Equities Climb Midday, Bond Yields Drop After Best Job Growth in 10 Months
MT
07/02U.S. House panel passes amendment to stop sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 2
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish