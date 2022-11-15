Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:01 2022-11-15 pm EST
61.3000 RUB   +1.53%
03:00pWheat, corn rally on reports Russian missiles hit Poland
RE
02:52pRussia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA
RE
02:15pU.S. official says Russian missiles hit Poland, killing two -Associated Press
RE
Summary 
Summary

Biden requests $9.25 billion for COVID, $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress -officials

11/15/2022 | 03:03pm EST
G20 summit in Bali

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is asking Congress for $9.25 billion to fight COVID-19 and an additional $37.7 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia as part of a supplemental funding request, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The administration is also requesting $750 million to fight other infectious diseases and will be seeking additional money for natural disaster relief, the officials said.

"The Congress has an opportunity and obligation to address three additional and critical funding needs that should earn bipartisan support: protecting the American people from COVID-19 and saving lives globally; supporting the people of Ukraine; and helping communities across the Nation recover from devastating natural disasters," White House budget director Shalanda Young said in letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:01pExplosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border
RE
01:37pU.S. targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
RE
12:38pPolish premier calls urgent meeting of national security committee
RE
11:41aHead of southern Russian region says two killed, three wounded in shelling
RE
11:18aRepublicans on verge of U.S. House majority in midterm elections
RE
11:15aUkraine sets out grain plan for poor countries
RE
11:07aGermany backs security zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
