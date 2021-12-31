Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Biden says he made it clear to Putin that Russia cannot move on Ukraine

12/31/2021
U.S. Vice President Biden attends a news conference in Kiev

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their call a day earlier that he cannot "move on Ukraine."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
