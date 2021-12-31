Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine

12/31/2021 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden talks virtually with service members, from South Court Auditorium in Washington

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Friday he told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a move on Ukraine will draw sanctions and an increased U.S. presence in Europe, where tensions are high after Russia's military buildup at the border.

The U.S. and Russian leaders exchanged warnings over Ukraine in a 50-minute call on Thursday to address Russian military actions.

"I made clear to President Putin that if he makes any more moves, if he goes into Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe, with our NATO allies, and there will be a heavy price to pay for it," Biden told reporters as he left a Wilmington, Delaware, restaurant.

Biden says Putin agreed on "three major conferences" next month with senior staff to help find a resolution and said he expected progress from those negotiations. However, he added, "I made it clear that it only could work if he de-escalated."

Asked if Moscow faces sanctions if it kept troops on the border, Biden said, "I'm not going to negotiate here in public but we made it clear that he cannot - emphasize cannot - move on Ukraine."

Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, a White house official said earlier on Friday.

He will reaffirm support for Ukraine, discuss Russia's military buildup and review preparations for diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in the region, the official said.

The Biden-Putin exchange set the stage for lower-level engagement between the countries that includes the U.S.-Russia security meeting on Jan. 9-10, followed by a Russia-NATO session on Jan. 12, and a broader conference including Moscow, Washington and other European countries on Jan. 13.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to lay the groundwork for those talks on Friday in calls with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and others, the State Department said.

In conversations with the foreign ministers of Canada and Italy, Blinken discussed a united response to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Grant McCool and Chris Reese)

By Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:03pWheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains
RE
02:50pBiden says he made it clear to Putin that Russia cannot move on Ukraine
RE
11:56aWheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains
RE
07:42aFactbox-Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots
RE
02:48aGlobal LNG-Asian prices fall on European market decline, outlook still bullish
RE
02:48aMali conference recommends election delay of up to five years
RE
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -2-
DJ
12/30Fitch Assigns Rating, Stable Outlook on Russia's Yandex
MT
12/30DL E&C Secures Order to Build $1.4 Billion Gas Processing Plant in Russia
MT
12/30COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral