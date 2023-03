Russia has suggested extending the deal, which allows the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, but only for a period of 60 days.

Price said the world needs the initiative, which he said allowed grain shipments to developing countries and helped bring down food prices.

"This is a critical instrument at a critical time," Price said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Kanishka Singh and Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler)