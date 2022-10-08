Blast damages prestige Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's Ukraine war

KYIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A powerful explosion seriously
damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday,
hitting a prestige symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the
peninsula and the key supply route to Russian forces battling to
hold territory captured in southern Ukraine.
The blast on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, for which
Russia did not immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful
messages from Ukrainian officials but no direct claim of
responsibility.
Russian officials said three people had been killed,
probably the occupants of a car travelling near a truck that
blew up.
Despite the damage, limited road traffic resumed about
10 hours after the blast, and the Transport Ministry said it
expected rail traffic to restart later in the day.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19-km
(12-mile) Crimean Bridge linking it to Russia’s transport
network was opened with great fanfare four years later by
President Vladimir Putin.
It now represents a major artery for the Russian forces who
have taken control of most of southern Ukraine's Kherson region,
and for the naval port of Sevastopol, whose governor told
locals: "Keep calm. Don't panic."
It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack,
but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure came at a
time when Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats and
could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of reassurance to its
public that the conflict is going to plan.
It also took place a day after Putin's 70th birthday, and
coincided with the naming of Air Force General Sergei Surovikin,
Russia's third senior military appointment in the space of a
week, to take overall charge of the invasion effort.
'HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR PRESIDENT'
The head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council,
Oleksiy Danilov, posted a video of the burning bridge on social
media alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing "Happy
birthday, Mr President".
Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukrainian
officials have made regular allusions to their desire to destroy
the bridge, seen in Ukraine as a symbol of Russia's occupation
of Crimea. Ukraine's postal service said on Saturday it would
print a special stamp to commemorate the blast.
Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement that its
forces in southern Ukraine could be "fully supplied" through
existing land and sea routes.
The Transport Ministry said road traffic for light vehicles
and buses had resumed in alternating directions on the intact
half of the roadway. Goods vehicles were being referred to a
ferry service.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Kyiv's
reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure
"testifies to its terrorist nature".
The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a freight
truck had blown up on the bridge's roadway at 6:07 a.m. (0307
GMT), causing seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train
heading for the peninsula on the bridge's upper level.
It said two spans of road bridge had partially collapsed,
but that the arch spanning the channel through which ships
travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea was not damaged.
Images posted by the Russian Investigative Committee showed
one half of the roadway blown away, and the other half still
attached. Others taken from a distance showed thick smoke
pouring from part of the bridge.
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted
a message on Twitter saying the incident was just "the
beginning" but stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were
responsible for the blast.
"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything that is
stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by
Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.
LOGISTIC PROBLEMS
Moscow has presented largely Russian-speaking Crimea as a
historic and cherished part of Russia and, especially this year,
one where its citizens could holiday in large numbers,
supposedly safe from the war.
Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy
administrator of the Kherson region, said the bridge incident
"will not affect army supply very much".
"But there will be problems with logistics for Crimea," he
added in a post on social media.
Mykola Bielieskov of the Ukrainian Institute of Strategic
Studies, which advises the presidency in Kyiv, said the bridge
was irreplaceable for Russia's invasion forces.
Although Russian troops have seized a stretch of coastal
Ukraine linking the Kherson region and Crimea to Russia,
Bielieskov said the transport connections there were poor, and
that Russia had preferred to send reinforcements to Kherson
along the more circuitous route of the bridge into Crimea.
James Nixey, Russia expert at the British-based Chatham
House think tank, said: "The bridge was always going to be a
target, either from covert operations or U.S.-supplied
longer-range artillery systems."
"Conceivably the Russians can rebuild it, but they can’t
defend it while losing a war," he added.
In a video message, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of
Crimea, said he wanted to "assure Crimeans that the Republic of
Crimea is fully provided with fuel and food. We have more than a
month's worth of fuel, and more than two months' worth of food".
The Russian governor of Sevastopol, which has separate
territorial status in Crimea as home to the Black Sea Fleet,
also sought to reassure locals.
"We are not cut off from the mainland!" Mikhail Razvozzhayev
posted on Telegram. "Keep calm. Don't panic."
