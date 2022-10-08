Blast hits Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's war, Putin orders more security

KYIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A powerful blast damaged
Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a
prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and
the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory
captured in southern Ukraine.
The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch
Strait, for which Russia did not immediately assign blame,
prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim
of responsibility.
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree instructing tighter
security for the bridge as well as the infrastructure supplying
electricity and natural gas to the peninsula.
He also ordered a commission be set up to investigate.
Russian officials said three people had been killed,
probably the occupants of a car travelling near a truck that
blew up. Seven fuel tanker wagons on a train heading for the
peninsula on the bridge's upper level also caught fire.
Limited road traffic resumed about 10 hours later, and the
Transport Ministry cleared rail traffic to restart shortly
afterwards.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19-km
(12-mile) Crimean Bridge linking it to Russia's transport
network was opened with great fanfare four years later by Putin.
It is a major artery for Russian forces who control most of
southern Ukraine's Kherson region, and for the Russian naval
port of Sevastopol, whose governor told locals: "Keep calm.
Don't panic."
It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack,
but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure came as
Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats and could
further cloud Kremlin messages of reassurance that the conflict
is going to plan.
Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told Tass
that quick-thinking railway workers had uncoupled the seven fuel
wagons after they caught fire, preventing the blaze from
spreading to the remaining 52 wagons.
The blast took place a day after Putin's 70th birthday,
and coincided with the naming of Air Force General Sergei
Surovikin, Russia's third senior military appointment in the
space of a week, to take charge of the invasion effort.
'HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR PRESIDENT'
The head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
posted a video of the bridge on social media alongside a video
of Marilyn Monroe singing "Happy birthday, Mr President".
Since the war started on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials have
regularly suggested they want to destroy the bridge, seen in
Ukraine as a symbol of Russia's occupation of Crimea. Ukraine's
postal service said it would print a special stamp to
commemorate the blast.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the fact the truck was travelling from
Russia showed the blast had been arranged by Russian operators.
"Undoubtedly, we are witnessing the beginning of large-scale
negative processes in Russia," he said in a commentary, blaming
infighting among Putin's inner circle.
Earlier, he tweeted that incident was just "the beginning".
Russia's Defence Ministry said forces in southern
Ukraine could be "fully supplied" through existing land and sea
routes.
The Transport Ministry said road traffic for light vehicles
and buses had resumed in alternating directions on the intact
half of the roadway. Goods vehicles were being referred to a
ferry service.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Kyiv's
reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure
"testifies to its terrorist nature".
The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a freight
truck had blown up on the bridge's roadway at 6:07 a.m. (0307
GMT). It said two spans of road bridge had partially collapsed,
but that the arch spanning the channel through which ships
travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea was not damaged.
Images showed one half of the roadway blown away, and the
other half still attached.
LOGISTIC PROBLEMS
Moscow has presented largely Russian-speaking Crimea as a
historic and cherished part of Russia and, especially this year,
one where its citizens could holiday in large numbers.
Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy
administrator of the Kherson region, said the blast "will not
affect army supply very much".
"But there will be problems with logistics for Crimea," he
added in a social media post.
Mykola Bielieskov of the Ukrainian Institute of Strategic
Studies, which advises the presidency in Kyiv, said the bridge
was irreplaceable for Russia's forces.
Although Russian troops have seized a stretch of coastal
Ukraine linking the Kherson region and Crimea to Russia,
Bielieskov said transport connections were poor, and that Russia
preferred to send reinforcements to Kherson along the more
circuitous route of the bridge.
James Nixey, Russia expert at the British-based Chatham
House think tank, said: "Conceivably the Russians can rebuild
it, but they can't defend it while losing a war."
In a video message, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of
Crimea, said "We have more than a month's worth of fuel, and
more than two months' worth of food".
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Frances Kerry, David Ljunggren and Alistair Bell)