Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine, Sino-U.S. relations with China's Wang Yi
10/30/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call on Sunday and discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.
Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart on the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, the statement said.
