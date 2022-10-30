Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:30 2022-10-30 pm EDT
61.5000 RUB    0.00%
10/30Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine, Sino-U.S. relations with China's Wang Yi
RE
10/30News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/30U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine, Sino-U.S. relations with China's Wang Yi

10/30/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ottawa

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call on Sunday and discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart on the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, the statement said.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish