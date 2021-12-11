Blinken held 'productive' talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

(Updates with background, changes dateline, adds bylines)
LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken held a "productive" meeting with
counterparts from Britain, Germany and France on Friday,
discussing the way forward for talks on the Iran nuclear deal, a
State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.
World powers and Iran resumed talks on Thursday on reviving
the nuclear pact. A European source said they were working from
texts discussed five months ago, while Iranian officials said
they were sticking to a tough stance from last week.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran
was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna,
the official IRNA news agency reported.
The indirect U.S.-Iranian talks, in which diplomats from
France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China shuttle between them
because Tehran refuses direct contact with Washington, aim to
get both sides to resume full compliance with the accord.
"Secretary Blinken had a productive meeting with his E3
counterparts from Germany, France and the UK in Liverpool
yesterday. They discussed the JCPOA talks and our way forward,"
the State Department spokesperson said, referring to the nuclear
deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The meeting took place in the northern English city of
Liverpool on the eve of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting which is
expected to result in a joint call for Iran to moderate its
nuclear programme and grasp the opportunity of talks in Vienna.
Under the original nuclear deal, abandoned in 2018 by
then-President Donald Trump, Iran limited its nuclear programme
in return for relief from U.S., European Union and U.N.
sanctions.
The West fears the programme would be used to develop
weapons, something Tehran denies.
