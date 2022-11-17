Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:01 2022-11-17 am EST
60.2850 RUB   +0.85%
09:16aRussian financial markets fall on weaker oil prices
RE
09:13aBlinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal
RE
08:48aTOP NEWS: UK's Hunt says budget will ease "recession made in Russia"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Blinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal

11/17/2022 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
APEC Summit 2022 in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it.

The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday.

"Together, we sent a clear message to President Putin that he should extend the Black Sea grain initiative, which was set to expire on Saturday," Blinken told a news conference in Bangkok, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

"Russia again heard and apparently felt that the world would not accept Moscow refusing to extend the agreement."

Blinken said that through its continued offensives, Russia was ultimately responsible for the "tragic incident" where missiles landed in Poland and killed two people.

"While Russia seems to have heard the G20's message on the grain deal, President Putin continues to ignore global calls for de-escalation, choosing instead to escalate, raining down scores of missiles on infrastructure across Ukraine," he said.

NATO and Poland said the explosions were likely caused by a stray Ukrainian air defence missile, while Ukraine disputes that.

Blinken also said it was too soon to tell whether an amnesty granted to thousands of prisoners, including foreigners like Australian economist Sean Turnell and U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo, says anything about the intentions of the country's military rulers.

"It is the one bright spot in what is otherwise an incredibly dark time, where we see things going from bad to worse."

Asked about possibility of the United States engaging with the junta, Blinken said: "We've seen no evidence to date that the Myanmar regime is interested in engaging."

(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Simon Lewis


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:16aRussian financial markets fall on weaker oil prices
RE
09:13aBlinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal
RE
08:48aTOP NEWS: UK's Hunt says budget will ease "recession made in Russia"
AN
08:47aWhite House asks Congress for $500 mln to modernize oil reserve
RE
08:45aRussia says it will 'examine' Dutch court's position on MH17
RE
08:41aJapan PM says conveyed concerns to China's Xi about peace in Taiwan Strait
RE
08:13aDutch court says Russia had 'overall control' of separatists in Ukraine at time of MH17..
RE
08:10aAnalysis-Shocked by Ukraine war, Russian neighbour Kazakhstan looks west
RE
08:00aRussia is not considering using nuclear weapons - Kremlin says
RE
08:00aChina boosting crude inventories even as refining, ..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish