US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Blinken speaks with Chinese foreign minister on Ukraine: State Dept

03/05/2022 | 12:10pm EST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Poland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about "Moscow's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

"The Secretary noted the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"He underscored that the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to the Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price," Price added.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry also said that Wang spoke with Blinken on the phone.

According to a statement posted on its official website, Wang "encouraged the United States, NATO, the European Union and Russia to engage in dialogue on an equal footing, face up to the contradictions and problems accumulated over the years, and pay attention to the negative impact of NATO's continuous eastward expansion on Russia's security environment."

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:01pIndia set to export record 7 million tonnes wheat this year
RE
01:55pRussia demands that Baltic countries protect its embassies
RE
01:54pIndia set to export record 7 mln tonnes wheat this year
RE
01:00pItaly's Prada says it is suspending retail operations in Russia
RE
01:00pPuma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia
RE
12:39pItaly's prada group suspends its retail operations in russia -st…
RE
12:11pRussia flying out U.N. diplomats expelled by U.S., officials say
RE
12:10pBLINKEN SPEAKS WITH CHINESE FOREIGN : State Dept
RE
12:02p'MY HEART IS BREAKING' : Russians fear economic nightmare about to unfold
RE
11:52aItalian, German public broadcasters suspend reporting in Russia over new media law
RE
More news
