    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Blinken visits refugee camp for Ukrainians in Poland

03/05/2022 | 01:15pm EST
STORY: Hundreds of thousands of people have crossed the border since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The number of refugees could rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend from a current 1.3 million, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said on Saturday.

"Look at the conditions which we stay in. We want to live on our native land. They (Russians) are bombing us, they are firing, they are humiliating us. Our country is being ruined right in front of our eyes," said Tatiana Koryagina from Zhytomyr, Ukraine.

Blinken arrived in Poland from Brussels, where he met foreign ministers from the NATO alliance, the G7 grouping and the European Union on Friday (March 4) to discuss the West's efforts to deter Russia through a program of harsh sanctions.


