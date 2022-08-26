Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:13 2022-08-26 am EDT
60.3330 RUB   +0.30%
11:30aMoscow Exchange plans to restart early morning FX trading in September
RE
11:13aBomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials
RE
11:02aUkraine to expand mandatory evacuations on front lines
RE
Bomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials

08/26/2022 | 11:13am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The deputy chief of traffic police in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Berdiansk died in hospital on Friday after being wounded in a bomb blast, local Russian-installed officials said.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian-installed Berdiansk authorities said Alexander Kolesnikov had been killed in a "terrorist attack" that they blamed on "the Kyiv regime".

Ukraine's defence ministry and military intelligence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Berdiansk, a port of around 100,000 people on the Azov Sea, was captured by Russia in February. The incident there was the latest in a series of apparent assassinations of Russian-backed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine.

This month, the deputy head of the Russian-imposed administration of Nova Khakovka was shot dead in his home, while in June a senior official in Kherson region's Russian-installed administration was killed in a car bomb.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
