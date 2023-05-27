STORY: "Friends, both of us are facing similar challenges, and we are both exposed to merciless attacks from the international liberal mainstream," Szijarto said.

"Hungarians and Serbs are standing up for themselves and their national interests. And we are capable of that because we have strong leaders," he added.

Dodik, a Serb nationalist who has maintained close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and who visited Moscow on Tuesday (May 23), hailed Vucic and Russia from the stage.

Tens of thousands gathered in the center of Belgrade in support of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a show of power following big anti-government protests over two mass shootings that killed 18 people earlier this month.