    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:19 2022-07-26 am EDT
58.4667 RUB   +1.24%
Britain adds 42 new designations to Russia sanctions

07/26/2022 | 06:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and British PM Johnson address a session of parliament, in Kyiv

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had added 42 new designations under its Russian sanctions regime in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:21aING Comments on The Euro
MT
06:16aBritain adds 42 new designations to Russia sanctions
RE
06:12aEU countries reach deal on emergency gas cuts for this winter
RE
06:10aEUROPE GAS-Gas prices rise on concerns over Russian gas flows
RE
06:05aRussia destroys 8 arms depots in Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions - defence minis..
RE
06:00aRussia's Yandex posts 45% increase in total revenues in Q2
RE
05:59aIndia's June crude oil imports up on demand recovery, Russian discounts
RE
05:52aRussia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
RE
05:52aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Surge on Further Supply Disruptions from Russia, ANZ Bank S..
MT
05:46aRussia-made goods replacing imports on the country's shelves - Nielsen
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish