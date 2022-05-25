Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05/25 02:42:30 am EDT
56.6850 RUB   +0.55%
Britain's M&S warns on outlook after profit jump

05/25/2022 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a M&S store at Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer joined rivals in warning on the outlook for the current year amid a worsening cost-of-living crunch, taking the shine off a jump in profit.

The 138-year-old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British business, said on Wednesday it made adjusted pretax profit of 522.9 million pounds ($655 million) in the year to April 2 - in line with analysts forecasts and up from just 41.6 million pounds in the pandemic hit 2020-21 year. But for the current 2022-23 year, M&S said it was starting from a lower profit base because it would not see a repeat of government business rates relief, its international business would not see a contribution from Russia and it was investing in capacity growth at joint venture Ocado Retail.

"The business is now much better positioned and had an encouraging start to the year. However, given the increasing cost pressures and consumer uncertainty, we do not currently expect to progress from this lower profit base in 2022-23," it said.

Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting profit of 449.4 million pounds in 2022-23, according to Refinitiv data.

M&S said trading in the first six weeks of the new financial year had been ahead of the comparable periods in 2021-22.

After presenting the results, Steve Rowe will step down as CEO after six years in the top job, ending a 39-year career at M&S. He will be succeeded by food boss and joint chief operating officer Stuart Machin.

($1 = 0.7983 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:52aUK power generator SSE posts 23% jump in annual profit
RE
02:00aGlobal banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
01:20aTotalEnergies agrees to buy 50% of U.S. renewables company Clearway
RE
12:17aWoodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/24Adecco's Study Predicts Global Employment to Fully Recover by 2023
MT
05/24Russia to complete May oil loading plan from Baltic ports in full -traders, Reuters cal..
RE
05/24Italy's Autogrill to sell its operations in Russia
RE
05/24Factbox-Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/24Potash Prices May Suffer from Potential Deal to Allow Shipments From Russian and Belaru..
MT
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish