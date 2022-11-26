Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:29 2022-11-25 pm EST
59.7500 RUB    0.00%
Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine
RE
Tunisian officials say storage facility may be used for Russian naphtha
RE
Uk military intelligence says russia removing nuclear warheads f…
RE
Summary 
Summary

Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine

11/26/2022 | 02:09am EST
(Reuters) - Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine, Britain's military intelligence said on Saturday.

The defense ministry said open source imagery shows wreckage of an air launched cruise missile fired at Ukraine which seem to have been designed in the 1980s as a nuclear delivery system, adding that ballast was probably being substituted for the warheads.

Such a system will still produce damage through the missile's kinetic energy and unspent fuel. However, it is unlikely to achieve reliable effects against intended targets, the ministry added in its daily intelligence update posted on Twitter.

"Whatever Russia's intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia's stock of long range missiles", the ministry said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish