Britain wants full withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine - PM Johnson's spokesman

03/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to see a full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and will judge tentative steps towards a possible peace deal by actions rather than words, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked if Johnson was encouraged by Russia's promise to scale down military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine as a confidence-building step, Johnson's spokesman said "we will judge Putin and his regime by his actions, not by his words".

"There has been some reduction in Russian bombardment around Kyiv, largely because Ukrainian forces have been successfully pushing back the Russian offensives in the northwest of the city," he told reporters.

"But fighting continues. There's heavy bombardment in Mariupol and other areas. So we don't want to see anything less than a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)


06:00aAvolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia
RE
06:00aRussian rocket blasts hole in Mykolaiv administration building in southern Ukraine
RE
05:57aRussian negotiator says statement should come after Ukraine talks
RE
05:49aCopper and nickel fall in slim trade as caution grips market
RE
05:46aRouble hits one-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks regain ground
RE
05:43aRussia-Ukraine conflict to have huge impact on global steel demand -Japan steel group
RE
05:41aCement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
05:40aKremlin says 'economic war' against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas
RE
05:40aFitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions
MT
05:39aEmirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners -president
RE
