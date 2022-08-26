British household energy prices to jump 80% to over $4,000 a year

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Price cap for 24 million households to rise 80% from
October
* Even higher prices expected in January
* Regulator calls for urgent government intervention
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British energy bills will jump
80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October,
regulator Ofgem said on Friday, calling it a "crisis" that
needed to be tackled by urgent and decisive government
intervention.
Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said the rise would have a
massive impact on households across Britain, and another
increase was likely in January as wholesale gas prices hit
record levels driven by Russia cutting supplies to Europe.
Surging gas prices threaten not only to tip millions of
households into fuel poverty - meaning they cannot afford to
spend on anything but basics - but also the future of businesses
up and down the country.
Despite inflation hitting a 40-year high and the Bank of
England warning of a lengthy recession, Britain's response to
the crisis has been hampered by the race to replace Boris
Johnson as prime minister.
Ofgem's Brearley said Britain's next leader - either Liz
Truss or Rishi Sunak - needed to act as soon as they were in
office on Sept. 5.
"The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we
have before us," he said.
In Britain, which is particularly dependent on gas, the
price rises are eye-watering.
An annual average bill of 1,277 pounds last year will hit
3,549 pounds this year and leading forecaster Cornwall Insight
said prices were likely to rocket again in 2023.
It expects bills to be just below 6,000 pounds through next
year, meaning households could be paying nearly 500 pounds a
month for gas and electricity, a higher sum than rent or
mortgage for many.
'NATIONAL EMERGENCY'
Increases in wholesale prices are passed on to British
consumers through the price cap, calculated every three months,
that was designed to stop energy suppliers profiteering but is
now the lowest price available for 24 million households.
Such is the volatility in the sector that almost 30 energy
retailers have gone out of business and Ofgem said most domestic
suppliers were not making a profit.
Truss and Sunak have clashed over how to respond.
So far they have suggested suspending environmental levies
or cutting a sales tax - proposals that have been dismissed by
analysts as far too little to avert the hit to household
budgets.
The opposition Labour Party said the country could not wait
any longer for action. Calling for a freeze on bills, finance
spokesperson Rachel Reeves said: "This is a national emergency".
To put the rise into context, a one-year freeze on energy
prices would cost around 60 billion pounds - almost as much as
the COVID pandemic furlough scheme.
Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said the new price cap would
cause stress and anxiety for millions, but he said the
government was working "flat out" on a plan for the new prime
minister.
Ofgem said the market was too volatile to forecast the next
cap that will take effect in January, but the conditions in the
gas market in winter meant prices could get "significantly
worse" through 2023.
($1 = 0.8472 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate
Holton, Jason Neely and Toby Chopra)