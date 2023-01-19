Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:11:48 2023-01-19 am EST
68.8297 RUB   +0.13%
Brothers found guilty of spying for Russia in Sweden

01/19/2023 | 05:17am EST
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish court said on Thursday it had found a former security services and armed forces employee and his brother guilty of spying for Russia.

The men, aged 42 and 35, were detained last year and have denied all allegations. Their lawyers were not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

"The district court convicts two brothers of aggravated espionage and the older brother of unauthorised handling of classified information," the Stockholm district court said in a statement.

It said it had sentenced the older brother to life imprisonment and the younger brother to a term of nine years and 10 months.

The brothers stood trial on suspicion of providing Russian intelligence agency GRU with classified information for a decade.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
05:17aBrothers found guilty of spying for Russia in Sweden
RE
05:03aChinook helicopters could cost Germany twice as much as planned -Business Insider
RE
04:59aPalm prices seen falling 23% in 2023 as output rise..
RE
04:56aKremlin: The sooner Ukraine accepts our demands, sooner conflict can end
RE
04:47aNew German Defence Minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine
RE
04:43aDavos 2023: Ukraine courts cash for post-war rebuild now, not later
RE
04:36aDavos 2023-IEA's Birol expects tighter energy markets in 2023
RE
04:06aCommodity stocks drag FTSE 100; Dr Martens stomped
AN
02:48aCNN: U.S. 'optimistic' about Leopard tanks for Ukraine
DP
02:22aRussia proposes hiking soy export tariff - head of producer group
RE
