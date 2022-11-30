Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:18 2022-11-30 am EST
60.8500 RUB   +0.03%
03:26aEU seeks tribunal to probe possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
RE
03:24aRussian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move
RE
03:19aBritain's energy watchdog proposes power price controls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets

11/30/2022 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the skyline of the capital Moscow in Russia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

"We have blocked 300 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank reserves and we have frozen 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs' money," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union's executive said in a statement.

She said that in the short term the EU and its partners could manage the funds and invest them. The proceeds would go to Ukraine so that ultimately would compensate for damages caused to the country.

"We will work on an international agreement with our partners to make this possible. And together, we can find legal ways to get to it," she said.

She also said that the EU was proposing the establishment of a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, "to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression".

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by John Chalmers)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:26aEU seeks tribunal to probe possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
RE
03:24aRussian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex mov..
RE
03:19aBritain's energy watchdog proposes power price controls
RE
03:07aSouth Korea's SME Exports Decline for Second Straight Month in October
MT
02:59aRussian rouble trades near 61 vs dollar ahead of OFZ auctions
RE
02:58aLONDON BRIEFING: UK Ofgem confirms five-year price control plan
AN
02:54aBrussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
RE
02:21aThai Central Bank Raises Rate to Rein in High Inflation
DJ
02:05aEU leaders to push for defence investment programme at December summit -draft
RE
01:45aCiti sees global growth to slow below 2% in 2023
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish