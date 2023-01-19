Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:51:46 2023-01-19 pm EST
68.7906 RUB   +0.07%
05:25pCIA Director Burns traveled to Ukraine last week to meet Zelenskiy - Washington Post
RE
04:38pUkraine 'paying in lives' as tank debate drags on
RE
03:53pNo need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CIA Director Burns traveled to Ukraine last week to meet Zelenskiy - Washington Post

01/19/2023 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: House Intelligence Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director William Burns traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital at the end of last week to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official and other people familiar with the visit.

Burns briefed Zelenskiy on his expectations on Russia's upcoming military plans, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:25pCIA Director Burns traveled to Ukraine last week to meet Zelenskiy - Washington Post
RE
04:38pUkraine 'paying in lives' as tank debate drags on
RE
03:53pNo need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
RE
03:30pTanks important for Ukraine to match enemy -NATO military chief
RE
03:27pWheat Futures Fall as Profit-Taking Extends -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:39pU.S. looking into 'unconfirmed' reports Russia has opened espionage case against U.S. c..
RE
02:20pSaudi foreign minister says riyadh is engaging with russia over…
RE
01:41pModel no more? Turkey's energy transition reversed ..
RE
01:26pUkraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil
RE
01:26pRussian who fled draft stranded in S. Korean airport
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish