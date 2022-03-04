CNN to stop broadcasting in Russia after new law

March 4 (Reuters) - CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia,
the news channel said on Friday after the introduction of a new
law there that could jail anyone intentionally spreading "fake"
news.
Russian officials have said that false information has been
spread by Russia's enemies such as the United States and its
Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the
Russian people.
Lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code making the
spread of "fake" information an offence punishable with fines or
jail terms. They also imposed fines for anyone calling for
sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
"CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to
evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward," a
spokesperson said.
News organizations including the BBC and Canadian
Broadcasting Corp have also suspended reporting from Russia
following the passing of the law.
Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special
operation".
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)