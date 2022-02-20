Calm in Kyiv, but many fear chances of peace are slim

The Budapest Memorandum on Security assurances was signed in 1994 to assure then newly independent former Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine security in return for handing over their nuclear arsenals to Russia.

Most Kyivans agreed that having a nuclear arsenal would give the country more leverage in the ongoing conflict. "Nuclear weapons are evil but they guaranteed our safety," said 45-year-old pensioner, Volodymyr.

Nuclear weapons might be Ukraine's only security guarantee, said teacher Maria Kanarska.