    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:46 2022-12-23 am EST
68.4500 RUB   +2.16%
09:04aUniper CEO: complete repayment of billions in state aid 'ambitious'
RE
09:03aCanada condemns N.Korean arms sale to Russia's Wagner Group -statement
RE
08:55aFinland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy
RE
Canada condemns N.Korean arms sale to Russia's Wagner Group -statement

12/23/2022 | 09:03am EST
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks during a reception honouring the visit of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat in Gatineau, Quebec

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Friday condemned what it said were North Korean arms deliveries to Russia, saying Pyongyang's transaction with the private military company the Wagner Group "clearly violates international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions."

"We will continue to work with international partners to address these developments and respond to further arms deliveries should they take place," Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

North Korea's foreign ministry, in a statement, has denied that it has supplied munitions to Russia but did not make any mention of Wagner.

The United States on Thursday said North Korea had completed an initial arms delivery to the Wagner Group to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, confirming news first reported by Reuters.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
