Canada condemns Russian move on breakaway regions, preparing sanctions

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada condemns Russia's decision
to recognize two eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by
separatists as independent and will impose sanctions in
response, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.
"Canada, with its partners and allies, will react firmly to
this blatant disregard for international law," Joly said in a
statement. "We are preparing to impose economic sanctions for
these actions, separate from those prepared to respond to any
further military invasion of Ukraine by Russia."
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Howard Goller)