Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:00:39 2023-01-18 pm EST
68.8300 RUB   +0.50%
05:54pU.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather
RE
05:46pPentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks
RE
05:36pCanada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine

01/18/2023 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks during a reception honouring the visit of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat in Gatineau, Quebec

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has summoned Russia's ambassador to Ottawa over attacks against civilians in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that killed at least 45 people, including several children, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.

Officials had summoned the ambassador to "make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in Dnipro," Joly told reporters in Toronto.

The attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on Saturday was the deadliest for civilians since the start of a three-month Russian missile bombardment campaign.

Ukraine says the building was struck by a Russian Kh-22 missile. The Kremlin has said its wave of missile strikes on Saturday did not target residential buildings.

Canada, like other Western nations, has slapped broad sanctions on Russia over its invasion in Ukraine, and Joly said Ottawa would continue to hold Moscow accountable. Earlier on Wednesday, Canada announced the supply of 200 Senator armored personnel carriers as part of its military assistance to Ukraine.

"We will continue to suffocate the Russian regime with coordinated sanctions and we will continue to counter Russian lies with facts," Joly, speaking alongside British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, said.

Cleverly echoed his Canadian counterpart's comments about continued support for Ukraine. He was in Toronto after visiting Washington, where he met the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

The Canadian and British militaries are also training new Ukrainian recruits in the UK, and Joly said more Canadian experts would soon be joining the British government's information cell to fight against what she described as Russian disinformation.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Chris Reese and Bradley Perrett)

By Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:54pU.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather
RE
05:46pPentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks
RE
05:36pCanada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
RE
05:13pUkraine govt minister among 14 killed in helicopter crash
RE
04:57pHelios Invest Partners plans to list in U.S. via $1 billion SPAC deal
RE
04:29pBerlin will allow exports of German tanks to Ukraine if U.S. sends its tanks -source
RE
04:23pPipeline operator Kinder Morgan beats profit estimates; CEO to step down
RE
04:10pU.N. calls out Ukraine grain deal backlog, urges improvement
RE
03:47pWheat Futures Slide as Rally Runs Out -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:44pUkraine's Zelenskiy speaks at Davos
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish