US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:45:59 2023-03-17 pm EDT
Canada welcomes ICC's decision to issue arrest warrant for Putin

03/17/2023 | 03:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Friday welcomed the International Criminal Court's move to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official "for their alleged roles in the egregious scheme" to deport children to Russia.

"Canada stands firmly with the people of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a tweet.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
