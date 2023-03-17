Canada welcomes ICC's decision to issue arrest warrant for Putin
03/17/2023 | 03:27pm EDT
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Friday welcomed the International Criminal Court's move to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official "for their alleged roles in the egregious scheme" to deport children to Russia.
"Canada stands firmly with the people of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a tweet.
