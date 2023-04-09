Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:29:32 2023-04-08 pm EDT
80.5300 RUB    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Candidate backed by Japan's ruling party wins key local election -NHK

04/09/2023 | 10:12am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - A gubernatorial candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party was projected to keep his seat in a high-profile election on Sunday, domestic media said, in what is likely to be seen as boost for the premier.

Naomichi Suzuki, the governor of the northern island of Hokkaido, had 77% of the votes as of Sunday night, with about 25% of the votes counted, according to public broadcaster NHK. It and other Japanese media outlets projected Suzuki to win the race.

Suzuki was backed by Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner. The result in Hokkaido - Japan's largest prefecture by area and of strategic importance because of its proximity to Russia - is likely to be welcomed by Kishida.

There has been speculation that the premier could look to capitalise on some recent improvement in his support numbers by calling a snap election. Kishida, who recently visited Ukraine, is hosting a Group of Seven leaders summit in his hometown of Hiroshima next month.

The Hokkaido election was one of dozens of local polls held on Sunday. Many other municipalities are due to hold elections later this month.

In the western prefecture of Osaka, the local arm of the conservative Japan Innovation Party retained both the office of governor and Osaka city mayor. The party is in favour of greater defence spending.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:12aCandidate backed by Japan's ruling party wins key local election -NHK
RE
08:37aPope appeals to Russians on Ukraine in Easter message
RE
08:36aPope appeals to Russians on Ukraine in Easter message
RE
06:31aPope appeals to Russians on Ukraine, decries Middle East violence, in Easter message
RE
05:36aSouth Korea to discuss 'issues raised' from leaked documents with US
RE
04/08Ukraine children home after alleged deportation to Russia
RE
04/08At Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid 'icy winds of war'
RE
04/08Ukraine returns 31 children from Russia after alleged deportation
RE
04/08Funeral held for Russian pro-war blogger killed in blast
RE
04/08Hundreds attend Moscow funeral of pro-war blogger
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
