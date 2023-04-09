Candidate backed by Japan's ruling party wins key local election -NHK

Naomichi Suzuki, the governor of the northern island of Hokkaido, had 77% of the votes as of Sunday night, with about 25% of the votes counted, according to public broadcaster NHK. It and other Japanese media outlets projected Suzuki to win the race.

Suzuki was backed by Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner. The result in Hokkaido - Japan's largest prefecture by area and of strategic importance because of its proximity to Russia - is likely to be welcomed by Kishida.

There has been speculation that the premier could look to capitalise on some recent improvement in his support numbers by calling a snap election. Kishida, who recently visited Ukraine, is hosting a Group of Seven leaders summit in his hometown of Hiroshima next month.

The Hokkaido election was one of dozens of local polls held on Sunday. Many other municipalities are due to hold elections later this month.

In the western prefecture of Osaka, the local arm of the conservative Japan Innovation Party retained both the office of governor and Osaka city mayor. The party is in favour of greater defence spending.

