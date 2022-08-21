Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:53 2022-08-20 am EDT
59.3000 RUB   +0.94%
12:26pFactbox-Who is Alexander Dugin, Russian nationalist whose daughter died in car bomb attack?
RE
11:36aSerbs may leave Kosovo institutions unless deal is clinched-President Vucic
RE
10:53a'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter
RE
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter

08/21/2022 | 10:53am EDT
STORY: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, say Russian state investigators.

Darya Dugina, who was killed on Saturday (20 August) evening, was the daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine and has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list.

Described by investigators as a journalist and political expert, Dugina publicly backed her father's position and expressed support for Russia's intervention in Ukraine on state TV.

The Russian Foreign Ministry speculated that Ukraine might have been behind the attack, though Ukraine denied any involvement.

Russia's state news agency quoted an acquaintance of Dugina as saying the vehicle belonged to her father, who was probably the intended target.

Father and daughter attended a festival outside Moscow and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, a Russian state newspaper reported.

Some Russia watchers say Dugin holds significant sway over Russian President Vladimir Putin, but others dispute that.


© Reuters 2022
