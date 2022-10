She told Reuters there was no panic and people were waiting for good weather to be transported across the Kerch Strait.

A water station was set up by the roadside for motorists waiting to leave.

It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack, but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure came at a time when Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats and could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of reassurance to its public that the conflict is going to plan.