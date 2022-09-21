Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:16 2022-09-21 am EDT
60.5000 RUB   -1.49%
06:18aStocks fall, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats add to Fed jitters
RE
06:16aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:09aCategories exempt from call-up to be determined soon - Kremlin
RE
Summary 
Summary

Categories exempt from call-up to be determined soon - Kremlin

09/21/2022 | 06:09am EDT
People gather at a tram stop in Saint Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian government will announce "very soon" which categories of citizens will be exempted from a mobilisation of reservists with military experience to serve in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the possibility of border closures to prevent citizens evading the call-up after reports of a surge in sales of one-way tickets out of Russia.

Asked whether Russia would close its borders for those who are subject to mobilisation, Peskov said: "I can't answer that question ... There are provisions for this in the current laws."

Peskov also said the Russian government would shortly determine which citizens would be allowed to defer a call-up in the new draft.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had said Russia would mobilise around 300,000 new soldiers for the conflict in Ukraine. He said only those who had previously served in the armed forces would be eligible to be called up, while students would be excluded.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said it will not send conscripts - young men serving mandatory 12-month terms in the armed forces - to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
