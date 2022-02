BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China has never thought sanctions are the best way to solve problems, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, when asked if the Asian nation would join Western countries in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.

China hopes relevant parties can try to resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and exercise restraint, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)