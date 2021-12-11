China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China has ordered some border
cities to beef up vigilance against COVID-19 with measures such
as mandatory testing for travellers, in its effort to prevent
clusters caused by viruses arriving from abroad.
Since mid-October, locally-transmitted symptomatic cases
have risen to more than 2,000, with several small northern towns
on the borders with Russia or Mongolia, among the hardest-hit,
as health resources there are sparser than in major cities.
"There have been multiple local outbreaks in China recently,
all caused by viruses imported from overseas via cities with
ports of entry," the government said in a notice, citing local
areas' weaknesses in monitoring and failure to enforce measures.
People who intend to leave from border cities with overland
ports of entry must show proof of negative test results within
48 hours before departure, said the notice, which excluded those
from cities with ports of entry linked to Hong Kong or Macau.
Arrivals in such cities must take at least one COVID-19
test, added the notice by national authorities in charge of
COVID-19 control.
The testing measures will run until March 15 next year.
In November, authorities in Beijing urged people not to
travel unnecessarily to the Chinese capital from counties with
overland ports of entry.
Some cities with entry ports could have tight curbs in
"buffer" areas, but less tough measures outside, Saturday's
notice said.
The measures aim to reduce disruption to livelihoods in
areas dependent on cross-border trade, the national health
authority said in a statement published alongside the notice.
