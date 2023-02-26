Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:11:18 2023-02-28 am EST
74.8300 RUB   +0.27%
03:21aRussia's Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg temporarily suspends all flights
RE
03:11aAnalysis-Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
RE
03:05aJPMorgan proposes new Asia credit index with lower China weighting -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China's EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023

02/26/2023 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference in Brussels

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel may visit China in the first half of 2023, China's state-backed Global Times reported.

Preparations for the visit by the EU's top two officials are under way and "very frequent high-level mutual visits" between the EU and China are expected to begin soon, Fu said in an interview published on Friday.

The two sides have taken divergent positions on the year-long war in Ukraine, with EU diplomats criticising China's refusal to describe the conflict as an invasion or to call for a Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

Fu said in the interview that EU anger with China over Ukraine was "very irrational" and that China did not want the issue to affect the development of ties with the bloc.

After the Chinese foreign ministry published on Friday a position paper expounding its stance on the war, the EU's top diplomat in China Jorge Toledo told reporters in Beijing that parts of the paper were concerning.

"There is no mention of an aggressor there which is strange because it's clear that there is an aggressor and there is an agressee. It's illegal and unprovoked. So that's a bit concerning," Toledo said.

Fu said in December that the war had put China in a very difficult position in its relations with the EU, after Michel urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the country's influence with Russia over its war in Ukraine during a visit to Beijing in early December.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:21aRussia's Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg temporarily suspends all flights
RE
03:11aAnalysis-Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
RE
03:05aJPMorgan proposes new Asia credit index with lower China weighting -sources
RE
02:40aRussian rouble falls back towards 75 vs dollar as tax period hits peak
RE
02:19aRussia's Magnit opens first 'hard discount' stores
RE
01:33aAsian shares ease on prospects for higher U.S. rates
RE
01:10aBanks pile into euro zone bond sales as rates shoot up
RE
12:56aUK and US pledge greater energy independence with renewables, nuclear
AN
12:29aMoscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Track Wall Street Rebound
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral