China's July coal imports surge 24% to meet peak power load

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports in July rose by
nearly a quarter from June to near the highest levels so far
this year as power generators increased purchases to provide for
peak summer electricity demand.
Arrivals of the fuel totalled 23.52 million tonnes last
month, up sharply from 18.98 million tonnes in June but 22%
lower than a year earlier, data issued by the General
Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.
Over the first seven months of the year, China imported
138.52 million tonnes of coal, down 18% on the same period of
2021.
Daily coal consumption in major coastal regions hovered
around 2.2 million tonnes in late July, a similar level to last
year, according to Shanghai Shipping Exchange. A temperature
spike across the country drove up the use of air conditioning.
The government has vowed to avoid power rationing this year
and has urged coal-burning power generators, which supply about
60% of the country's electricity, to enlarge coal stocks.
Data tracked by Refinitiv showed China's seaborne coal
imports from Russia would hit a record high of 7.38 million
tonnes in July.
However, analysts have expected coal demand will soon begin
to ease as temperatures moderate, while industrial activity
remains sluggish amid COVID-19 restrictions.
