    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:11 2022-08-06 am EDT
60.8000 RUB   +0.50%
12:21aChina's July coal imports surge 24% to meet peak power load
RE
12:07aChina crude imports near 4-year low as refiners draw on stocks amid thin margins
RE
08/06Cuba fire rages at fuel storage port; Mexico, Venezuela sending help
RE
China's July coal imports surge 24% to meet peak power load

08/07/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports in July rose by nearly a quarter from June to near the highest levels so far this year as power generators increased purchases to provide for peak summer electricity demand.

Arrivals of the fuel totalled 23.52 million tonnes last month, up sharply from 18.98 million tonnes in June but 22% lower than a year earlier, data issued by the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

Over the first seven months of the year, China imported 138.52 million tonnes of coal, down 18% on the same period of 2021.

Daily coal consumption in major coastal regions hovered around 2.2 million tonnes in late July, a similar level to last year, according to Shanghai Shipping Exchange. A temperature spike across the country drove up the use of air conditioning.

The government has vowed to avoid power rationing this year and has urged coal-burning power generators, which supply about 60% of the country's electricity, to enlarge coal stocks.

Data tracked by Refinitiv showed China's seaborne coal imports from Russia would hit a record high of 7.38 million tonnes in July.

However, analysts have expected coal demand will soon begin to ease as temperatures moderate, while industrial activity remains sluggish amid COVID-19 restrictions. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
08/06EXCLUSIVE : U.S. readies new $1 billion Ukraine weapons package
RE
08/06Kosovo detains Russian journalist at the border
RE
08/06First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
RE
08/06UN's nuclear watchdog chief condemns shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant
RE
08/06Ukraine police patrol dark night time streets, seeking curfew violators
RE
08/06Ukraine police patrol dark night time streets, seeking curfew violators
RE
08/06FT says Western governments are alarmed over Turkey's deepening ties with Russia
RE
