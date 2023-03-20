Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:15:00 2023-03-20 am EDT
77.0070 RUB   +1.41%
10:13aChina's Xi to Putin: Russians will support you in 2024 election
RE
10:11aFactbox-How China benefits from Western sanctions on Russia's energy exports
RE
10:04aKazakh ruling party wins 54% of vote in snap election
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China's Xi to Putin: Russians will support you in 2024 election

03/20/2023 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that he was convinced the Russian people would support the Kremlin chief in a presidential election due in 2024.

"I know that next year there will be another presidential election in your country," Xi told Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin.

"Thanks to your strong leadership, Russia has made significant progress in achieving the prosperity of the country in recent years. I am sure that the Russian people will strongly support you in your good endeavours."

Xi, whose words were translated into Russian, called Putin his "dear friend", and Putin used the same term to his guest.

Putin, who came to power on the last day of 1999 when Boris Yeltsin resigned, has not yet said whether or not he will run in 2024.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:13aChina's Xi to Putin: Russians will support you in 2024 election
RE
10:11aFactbox-How China benefits from Western sanctions on Russia's energy exports
RE
10:04aKazakh ruling party wins 54% of vote in snap election
RE
09:45aVolkswagen Pushes on With Russian Business Sale Plans Despite Asset Freeze
DJ
09:40aUBS, Credit Suisse Deal Fails to Stem Oil Losses -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
09:35aRussia sets grain deal conditions, Putin suggests free grain for Africa
RE
09:06aSmurfit Kappa Closes Russia Exit
MT
08:48aTop U.S. State Dept diplomat for Europe to step down to focus on family
RE
08:39aFactbox-Russia's tighter energy ties with China since Ukraine war
RE
08:25aFactbox-China's energy investments in Russia
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral