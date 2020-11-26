China's crackdown on Australian coking coal hurts its steel industry: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's unofficial
restrictions on coal imports from Australia are having more than
just an impact on miners down under, it's hurting steel
producers in China and helping those elsewhere.
Chinese authorities have now more or less confirmed what the
market already knew, namely that they have placed what amounts
to severe curbs on imports from Australia, the world's largest
exporter of coking coal used to make steel, and the
second-biggest shipper of thermal coal used in power plants.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman indicated on Wednesday
that "many" Australian coal shipments have "failed to meet
environmental standards".
It would be a challenge to find anybody in the coal industry
who believes environmental standards are the real reason for
China placing an effective ban on coal imports from Australia,
but at least the spokesman has circuitously confirmed that the
restrictions are indeed in place.
Since the unofficial ban was enacted in October, shipments
from Australia have plunged, with Chinese imports of coking coal
from Australia falling to 1.53 million tonnes in October, or
about 26% of its total imports of the fuel.
That compared to a share of 30% in September and 78% in
March, the highest level since at least 2018, according to
Reuters' calculations based on data customs data.
The situation for November looks even more dire, with only
seven cargoes from Australia, totalling 744,000 tonnes, being
discharged at Chinese ports by Nov. 25, according to
vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv.
Of these, four are likely coking coal, with the remaining
three being thermal cargoes.
However, the data also shows that 69 ships carrying a total
of 6.84 million tonnes of Australian coal are now waiting to
discharge at Chinese ports, with 34 vessels having arrived in
Chinese waters this month.
The spat with China is now showing up in Australian coal
exports, which were estimated at just 18.4 million tonnes in the
first 25 days of November, down from 27.98 million in October,
and well below the best month so far in 2020, which saw 32.7
million tonnes exported in June.
PRICES DIVERGE
The Chinese restrictions have hit the price of Australian
coking coal, with contracts on the Singapore Exchange
ending at $101.57 a tonne on Wednesday, the weakest since July
2016 and down some 27% from the recent peak on Oct. 5, and some
37.3% below the high so far this year, reached in early March.
While Australian coking coal prices have been plunging, the
opposite is true for their Chinese equivalent, the Dalian
Commodity Exchange contract, which ended at 1,391.5
yuan ($211.80) a tonne on Wednesday.
The contract is up 13.5% from late September, and is also
some 38.5% above the low for the year so far, reached at the end
of April while much of China's economy was still locked down as
part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Australia dominates the global seaborne coking coal market,
with the only meaningful competitors being the United States and
Canada.
The price for U.S. coking coal at Hampton Roads port in
Virginia, as assessed by commodity price
reporting agency Argus, ended at $120 a tonne on Wednesday, up
12.1% from its recent low of $107 on Oct. 27.
Traders report that there is increased Chinese interest in
buying U.S. coking coal in the first quarter of next year, and
substantial premiums are being offered to secure cargoes.
What does appear certain is that Beijing's spat with
Canberra is likely to translate into higher costs for China's
vast steel sector.
While China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of
steel, may be able to replace Australian coking coal with a
combination of higher domestic output and increased imports from
neighbouring Mongolia, as well as from the United States, Canada
and Russia, it will come at a price.
At the same time China's regional competitors in the steel
market, such as Japan, South Korea and India, will enjoy the
windfall of cheaper Australian supplies.
While there is limited competition among these nations for
steel exports to other countries in Asia, it's also fair to say
that China's steel mills will see margins contract, especially
since iron ore costs have been rising as well.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)