Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor starts commercial operation

01/29/2021 | 11:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China National Nuclear Corp said the first of its Hualong One units, third-generation pressurised water nuclear reactors, began commercial operations on Saturday.

The reactor in Fuqing in China's southeastern province of Fujian was first connected to the grid on Nov. 27 last year, following more than five years of construction work.

"This marks that China has mastered independent third-generation nuclear power technology following the United States, France, Russia and others," the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The Hualong One units, designed to have a 60-year lifespan, have an installed capacity of 1.161 million kilowatts each, CNNC said.

Construction of a second Hualong One unit at the Fuqing site is due to be completed this year.

CNNC said the project would help China secure its national energy safety and to reach carbon neutrality. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01/29China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor starts commercial operation
RE
01/29Covid-19 Vaccines and How They Work
DJ
01/29Rosneft seeks to tempt trading houses into Arctic oil project, sources say
RE
01/29Methanex Target Price Lowered by 22% at TPH Following Q4 Results
MT
01/29Suspected Russian Hack Extends Far Beyond SolarWinds Software, Investigators ..
DJ
01/29EQS-NEWS : PJSC Mechel : Government Delegation Tours Mechel's Chelyabinsk Facili..
DJ
01/29Novatek, Uniper Join to Develop Hydrogen Business
DJ
01/29Novatek Signs Deal With Uniper To Review Hydrogen Value Chain Development
MT
01/29Nornickel announces production results for 4q and -2-
DJ
01/29PAO SEVERSTAL : Notice of Q4 2020 financial results
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ