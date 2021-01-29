China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor starts commercial operation

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China National Nuclear Corp
said the first of its Hualong One units,
third-generation pressurised water nuclear reactors, began
commercial operations on Saturday.
The reactor in Fuqing in China's southeastern province of
Fujian was first connected to the grid on Nov. 27 last year,
following more than five years of construction work.
"This marks that China has mastered independent
third-generation nuclear power technology following the United
States, France, Russia and others," the company said in a
statement on its official WeChat account.
The Hualong One units, designed to have a 60-year lifespan,
have an installed capacity of 1.161 million kilowatts each, CNNC
said.
Construction of a second Hualong One unit at the Fuqing site
is due to be completed this year.
CNNC said the project would help China secure its national
energy safety and to reach carbon neutrality.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jane
Wardell)