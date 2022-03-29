Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China says U.S. representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

03/29/2022 | 07:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin spekas during a news conference in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) -A U.S. representative will join a meeting with Chinese, Russian and Pakistan envoys on Afghanistan this week, Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong will host this meeting, said Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesman.

U.S. embassy in China did not immediately give a comment.

The envoys meeting takes place while foreign ministers from Afghanistan's neighbours meet on Wednesday and Thursday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, Wang said.

The ministerial meeting will be chaired by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and attended by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi together with diplomats from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Qatar.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Alex Richardson and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:00aAvolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia
RE
06:00aRussian rocket blasts hole in Mykolaiv administration building in southern Ukraine
RE
05:57aRussian negotiator says statement should come after Ukraine talks
RE
05:49aCopper and nickel fall in slim trade as caution grips market
RE
05:46aRouble hits one-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks regain ground
RE
05:43aRussia-Ukraine conflict to have huge impact on global steel demand -Japan steel group
RE
05:41aCement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
05:40aKremlin says 'economic war' against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas
RE
05:40aFitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions
MT
05:39aEmirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners -president
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral